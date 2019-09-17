SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions



The management of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) officially recognizes, through the reply sent to MediaSind Romanian Journalists' Trade Union (SRJ), that it violated the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement by the fact that it organized several employment competitions in the absence of the delegate on behalf of the representative Union, a press release of SRJ Mediasind transmitted to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs. "Through this answer, the TVR management officially recognizes the violation of the provisions of article 22 of the collective bargaining agreement according to which 'a delegate on behalf of the representative Union, with competencies in the respective field, will participate in the Competition Commission as a member with full rights, at competitions or examinations organized for employment or promotion purposes. We remind that on June 24, 2019 through the General Registry of SRTV and then in the meeting of the Board of Directors, have been officially submitted the documents attesting the representativeness of the Culture and Media Federation FAIR-MediaSind at district level and, implicitly, according to Law no. 62/2011, at unit level, and the CA members took note of this and admitted, by vote, the presence of the representatives of the organization at the CA meetings. Furthermore, FAIR-MediaSind has officially approved the provisions of the CCM in force, which means that this document will produce the effects until the expiration date, December 31, 2019, and the new representative organization becomes the social partner," reads the release sent by MediaSind. The Romanian Journalists' Trade Union accuses SRTV of continuing the series of diversions meant to denigrate MediaSind. The MediaSind arm of the public television broadcaster TVR has refused to back the contests for illegal employment within the Romanian Television, claims SRJ MediaSind. Moreover, SRJ MediaSind considers that SRTV has concluded an illegal contract with the current law firm representing the Romanian Television, as public institutions that have legal department are prohibited to outsource law services.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman; publisher: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

