Cineplexx Invests EUR3M in Shopping City Satu Mare Multiplex



Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian cinema hall operator Cineplexx International, opened a five-hall multiplex in Shopping City Satu Mare, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, following an investment of EUR3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]