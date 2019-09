Electrica Appoints BRD to Broker Capital Hike



Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said Tuesday it has appointed BRD - Groupe Societe Generale as intermediary of its RON18 million share capital increase approved by shareholders in April. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]