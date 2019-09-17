 
Romaniapress.com

September 17, 2019

Health Insurance Market Seen Growing 25% in 2019
Sep 17, 2019

Health Insurance Market Seen Growing 25% in 2019.
The health insurance market is expected to grow 25% this year, Dan Dobre, commercial manager at Signal Iduna, said Tuesday at the ZF Health&Pharma Summit'19.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis meets several Liberals to prepare candidacy at presidential elections Several Liberals had a meeting on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic of preparing the submission of the candidacy for the presidential elections. "We are preparing the submission of the candidacy," National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook on (...)

Postponing new income increases, waiving new tax cuts, recommendations of Fiscal Council president The President of the Fiscal Council, Daniel Daianu, recommends postponing new increases of incomes / salaries, stopping the promises that generate unrealistic expectations in citizens and restructuring the state apparatus given that, according to him, the acute deficit of fiscal area is (...)

Cineplexx Invests EUR3M in Shopping City Satu Mare Multiplex Cineplexx Romania, the local subsidiary of Austrian cinema hall operator Cineplexx International, opened a five-hall multiplex in Shopping City Satu Mare, owned by NEPI Rockcastle, following an investment of EUR3 million.

Romanian authorities alerted by major companies&#39; plans to sell assets, planned regulation shows All companies in the enegy sector may be forced to notify Romania&#39;s energy market regulator ANRE with a minimum 12 months in advance about any intention to change their judicial statute, a draft order of the ANRE which has been submitted for public consultation says. The bill comes at a (...)

UiPath to host first global event for RPA community in Las Vegas Daniel Dines, the Romanian who is CEO and founder of UiPath company, will talk on relations between man and robot at the first global event for experts and users of the Robotic Process Automation technology, due to take place in Las Vegas, a company press release (...)

Finnish EU Council Presidency plans to "test" support for Romanian Kovesi as top EU prosecutor The Finnish Presidency of the EU Council wants to test a posible support for Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi for the position as top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council this Thursday, sources close to the EU Council told HotNews.ro on (...)

SRJ MediaSind: Management of Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation has violated law at latest employment competitions The management of the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) officially recognizes, through the reply sent to MediaSind Romanian Journalists&#39; Trade Union (SRJ), that it violated the provisions of the collective bargaining agreement by the fact that it organized several (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |