President Iohannis meets several Liberals to prepare candidacy at presidential elections



Several Liberals had a meeting on Tuesday with President Klaus Iohannis on the topic of preparing the submission of the candidacy for the presidential elections. "We are preparing the submission of the candidacy," National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself alongside President Iohannis, MEPs Raraes Bogdan, Siegfried Muresan, Dan Motreanu, PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau and MPs Raluca Turcan, Alina Gorghiu, Cristina Traila. The PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that President Klaus Iohannis's candidacy at the presidential elections will lodged on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)