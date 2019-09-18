BNR launches silver coin: "140 years since the founding of the Macedo-Romanian Cultural Society"



The National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday launches into the numismatic circuit the silver coin with the theme "140 years since the founding of the Macedo-Romanian Cultural Society," BNR informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. The coin has the face value of 10 lei, round shape, measures 37 mm in diameter, it has 31,103 grams weight and milled edge. On the obverse, the coin shows the 'Lupa Capitolina' (She-Wolf) statue, a symbol of Latinity also taken over by the Macedo-Romanian Cultural Society, and an excerpt from the society's charter; the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the face value '10 LEI', the coat of arms of Romania and the year of issue '2019'. On the revers, it has the portrait and name of Calinic Miclescu, the Primate Bishop and honorary chairman of the Macedo-Romanian Cultural Society, and the portrait and name of V.A. Urechia, secretary, its founding members; the inscription 'SOCIETATEA DE CULTURA MACEDO-ROMANA' in an arc and the year when the society was founded: '1879'. There were issued 300 coins. The price per silver coin, including the authentication certificate, is 350 lei, without VAT. The silver coins dedicated to "140 years since the founding of the Macedo-Romanian Cultural Society" are for the Romanian numismatic circuit only. The launch into the numismatic circuit of these silver coins is made through the networks in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi and Timis of the central bank. AGERPRES (RO-author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - auhtor: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

