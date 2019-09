Ice Cream Producer Betty Ice Revenue Up 15% to RON146M in 2018



Betty Ice, the largest ice cream producer in Romania, ended 2018 with 146 million lei (more than EUR31 million) revenue, up 15% compared with 2017, Finance Ministry data show.