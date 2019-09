Private Investment Firm Greenbridge Buys into Casa Rusu



Swedish-held private investment firm Greenbridge has acquired 75% in Rus-Savitar-Casa Rusu group, one of the largest furniture manufacturers and retailers in Romania. Private Investment Firm Greenbridge Buys into Casa Rusu.Swedish-held private investment firm Greenbridge has acquired 75% in Rus-Savitar-Casa Rusu group, one of the largest furniture manufacturers and retailers in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]