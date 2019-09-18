One man has been controlling everything "transplant" in Romania for 10 years - report
Sep 18, 2019
The coordination of transplant activities in Romania has not been done by the National Transplant Agency, "as legal provisions say", since 2009, but by a national coordinator, a Health Ministry report says, as HotNews.ro revealed. The report shows that a single man - Victor Zota - has coordinated transplant activities and had "exclusive" control over all information and activities on the route of organs from donors to receivers, the report shows.
