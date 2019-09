Bucharest underworld figure's home searched after escaped monkey case



Bucharest police were searching the home of a well known underworld figure, Nutu Camataru, on Wednesday morning in the case of a monkey which escaped and roam freely on the streets of Bucharest capital last week. The searches led from the beginning to the discovery of two other monkeys and a camel. Bucharest underworld figure's home searched after escaped monkey case.Bucharest police were searching the home of a well known underworld figure, Nutu Camataru, on Wednesday morning in the case of a monkey which escaped and roam freely on the streets of Bucharest capital last week. The searches led from the beginning to the discovery of two other monkeys and a camel. [Read the article in HotNews]