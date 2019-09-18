Romanian Justice minister questioned about "roadmap" for strenghening rule of law, worked on with US Attorney General



Efforts by parts of the Romanian judiciary to push through controversial changes to the judicial status quo have led to renewed confrontations, which included disputes over recent statements of an American official regarding the rule of law in Romania. Romanian Justice minister questioned about "roadmap" for strenghening rule of law, worked on with US Attorney General.