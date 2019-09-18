 
September 18, 2019

PM Dancila welcomes Polish PM Morawiecki at Victoria Governmental Palace
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Wednesday, Republic of Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who is paying an official visit to Romania to participate in the second round of Romanian-Polish inter-governmental consultations. After the official welcome ceremony, with military honours, the two PMs will have head-to-head talks, followed by bilateral discussions in a small format, according to the Government’s agenda. Afterwards, there will be inter-governmental consultations in the plenary meeting of the two delegations within a working lunch and bilateral talks between the relevant ministers of Romania and the Republic of Poland. Furthermore, there will take place a ceremony for signing several bilateral documents in the presence of the two prime ministers. The initialling of the new Romanian-Polish agreements will be followed by joint press statements of the two prime ministers. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)

