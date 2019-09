Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Unit 1 Reactor From National Grid For Remediation Works



Unit 1 of Romania's nuclear power plant in Cernavoda was shut down during the morning of September 18, in a controlled manner, in order to carry out some remediation works to a process parameter.