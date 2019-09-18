Survey: Firms With Up To EUR250,000 Turnover Generate Over 70% Of Total Microenterprise Activity Volume In Romania



Microenterprises in Romania, with a turnover of maximum EUR500,000, reported a total turnover of RON131 billion and a profit of RON27.5 billion in 2018, considering that 72% of the business was generated by firms with a turnover of up to EUR250,000, as per a survey by Instant Factoring, a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]