UPDATE Romanian Constitutional court splits justice in Government-President dispute over reshuffle



Romania's Constitutional Court on Wednesday admitted a Government complaint about a constitutional conflict between it and President Klaus Iohannis over a government reshuffle request. It also ruled that the president should have accepted the change of a key minister, initially included in the reshuffle plan but openly supported by United States officials. UPDATE President Iohannis reacted by saying that the Court decision did not change the political situation at all and that the Government was compelled to go before the Parliament to pass a vote of confidence. For her part, PM Dancila said that she would go before the Parliament with a new government proposal, expecting the president to pass the revocation of reshuffled ministers immediately. UPDATE Romanian Constitutional court splits justice in Government-President dispute over reshuffle. [Read the article in HotNews]