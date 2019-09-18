UPDATE Head of Romanian energy major Transelectrica suspected of having falsified his diploma in engineering



The chief executive of major Romanian energy company Transelectrica appears to have falsified his diploma in engineering which he listed in his resume, Transelectrica sources have told HotNews.ro. Previously, education news website Edupedu.ro has reported that the executive, Marius Danut Carasol, has falsified his resume data.

UPDATE Carasol is expected to be dismissed on Thursday. Transelectrica said in a press release it would act according to proof of studies that the manager was expected to submit on Wednesday.

