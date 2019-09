Former heads of Romanian police academy sent to court in investigation journalist's case



Two former top managers of the Police Academy in Bucharest have been sent tro court for instigation to blackmail in a case related to an investigative journalist who has been targeted by threats after revealing massive PhD fraud at the institution.