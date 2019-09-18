Mateusz Morawiecki: Romania, very good partner for investors in Poland



Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth". "What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about this common history that is important for today’s issues. Moving on to contemporary issues, we can say that in almost all aspects we had common, convergent opinions, we get along very well in many areas. I will say a few things about energy, Romania plays an important role, it has gas reserves in the Black Sea and it also has energy reserves on land that have the possibility to ensure gas supply to Central Europe. We are also building an infrastructure so that Poland can become a gas distributor, a connector from Slovakia, through Hungary, to Romania, and this can also ensure the security of sources based on a partnership in joint projects. The common interests we have in building the infrastructure can be clearly seen, this is about the Via Carpatia project that would link the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, would increase trade, tourism cooperation, between our states and between our communities, it is a very ambitious project," Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said at the press statement alongside the Romanian Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila. The Polish prime minister added that Poland and Romania "have agreed on a long-term collaboration to represent the positions at European level, starting with the climate policy, the budget policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework, in the industry field, in the field of competitiveness". "At our joint session [e.n. -the round of intergovernmental consultations] we have also discussed extensively the issues of competitiveness and the implementation of the regulations of the European Union Treaty. (...) It is paramount for us to ensure freedom of movement, but, at the same time, to consider the competition with the countries of Western Europe so that we can find ways for Poland and Romania’s economic development," said Morawiecki. The Polish prime minister mentioned that another topic discussed was the budget policy at EU level. He also underlined, still at EU level, the importance of the field that will be managed by the European Commissioner from Romania, that of Transport. "It is a very important mission (...), the Commissioner for Transport is very important. Mrs. Prime Minister also commented on the important achievements, namely the file for the Commissioner of Agriculture, both Poland and Romania need increased opportunities. for the Polish and Romanian farmers and that is why the Commissioner from Poland will act efficiently in ensuring equal rights for the Romanian and Polish farmers, it is about the implementation of the rural programmes," said Morawiecki. The Polish prime minister pointed out that another topic discussed was the defense policy, namely the transatlantic cooperation, given that Romania and Poland are two pillars of NATO’s eastern flank. "We have also discussed the collaboration in the field of commercial exchange, investment exchange. Romania is a country, a very good partner for Polish investors, we are opening more and more horizons in the economic field for Polish investors. (...) Romania has a good economic growth, a record in the EU, 4.5 percent, even more, of the GDP and we want to make the most of this important moment in boosting the economic relations between us," said Morawiecki. He also underlined the importance that the Visegrad group attaches to Romania. "The entire group from Visegrad is glad that we have a partner in Romania that we can rely on, that Romania is a state that is at an appropriate level of economic development, of carrying out reforms in the post-communist period," said Mateusz Morawiecki.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu;EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Mateusz Morawiecki: Romania, very good partner for investors in Poland.Romania is a very good partner for investors in Poland, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki stated, mentioning that our country "has a good economic growth". "What connected us in the past is also relevant for our present relationship, it is about this common history that is important for today’s issues. Moving on to contemporary issues, we can say that in almost all aspects we had common, convergent opinions, we get along very well in many areas. I will say a few things about energy, Romania plays an important role, it has gas reserves in the Black Sea and it also has energy reserves on land that have the possibility to ensure gas supply to Central Europe. We are also building an infrastructure so that Poland can become a gas distributor, a connector from Slovakia, through Hungary, to Romania, and this can also ensure the security of sources based on a partnership in joint projects. The common interests we have in building the infrastructure can be clearly seen, this is about the Via Carpatia project that would link the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, would increase trade, tourism cooperation, between our states and between our communities, it is a very ambitious project," Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said at the press statement alongside the Romanian Prime Minister, Viorica Dancila. The Polish prime minister added that Poland and Romania "have agreed on a long-term collaboration to represent the positions at European level, starting with the climate policy, the budget policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework, in the industry field, in the field of competitiveness". "At our joint session [e.n. -the round of intergovernmental consultations] we have also discussed extensively the issues of competitiveness and the implementation of the regulations of the European Union Treaty. (...) It is paramount for us to ensure freedom of movement, but, at the same time, to consider the competition with the countries of Western Europe so that we can find ways for Poland and Romania’s economic development," said Morawiecki. The Polish prime minister mentioned that another topic discussed was the budget policy at EU level. He also underlined, still at EU level, the importance of the field that will be managed by the European Commissioner from Romania, that of Transport. "It is a very important mission (...), the Commissioner for Transport is very important. Mrs. Prime Minister also commented on the important achievements, namely the file for the Commissioner of Agriculture, both Poland and Romania need increased opportunities. for the Polish and Romanian farmers and that is why the Commissioner from Poland will act efficiently in ensuring equal rights for the Romanian and Polish farmers, it is about the implementation of the rural programmes," said Morawiecki. The Polish prime minister pointed out that another topic discussed was the defense policy, namely the transatlantic cooperation, given that Romania and Poland are two pillars of NATO’s eastern flank. "We have also discussed the collaboration in the field of commercial exchange, investment exchange. Romania is a country, a very good partner for Polish investors, we are opening more and more horizons in the economic field for Polish investors. (...) Romania has a good economic growth, a record in the EU, 4.5 percent, even more, of the GDP and we want to make the most of this important moment in boosting the economic relations between us," said Morawiecki. He also underlined the importance that the Visegrad group attaches to Romania. "The entire group from Visegrad is glad that we have a partner in Romania that we can rely on, that Romania is a state that is at an appropriate level of economic development, of carrying out reforms in the post-communist period," said Mateusz Morawiecki.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu;EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Crh Rmx&Agregate SRL Gets Antitrust Clearance To Acquire Some Assets Of Pomponio SRL Romania's antitrust body on Thursday said it cleared the deal whereby Crh Rmx&Agregate SRL takes over from Pomponio SRL some assets used for the production and sale of concrete products and for the sale of concrete products and aggregates, which are located in the counties of Alba, Sibiu, (...)



Romania Rejects All Bids on New 15-Year Bond Issue Romania's finance ministry on Thursday launched a new treasury bond issue with 15-year maturity but rejected all bids on low demand, central bank data showed.



Opposition reacts to positive notice of COREPER for Kovesi's candidacy for European head prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi convinced through 'proven integrity and competence' in leading the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Public Ministry, said on Thursday Dacian Ciolos, leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, after the former head of the DNA was (...)



Dacia Output Grows 7.7% To Over 228,000 Vehicles YoY In January-August 2019 Romanian Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, made 228,180 vehicles at the plant in Mioveni in January-August 2019, 7.7% more than in 2018, the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) said Thursday.



Transelectrica Appoints New CEO Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Thursday it has dismissed Marius Carasol from the position of board chairman and appointed Claudia Gina Anastase board chairperson and CEO.



BNP Paribas Real Estate Targets Industrial Sector, Enhances Logistics Team BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, the local real estate consultancy arm of French financial group BNP Paribas, is expanding its Industrial & Logistics department and has appointed Gabriel Nada as senior consultant.



President Iohannis to participate in 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on 24-26 September President Klaus Iohannis will lead Romania's delegation between 24 and 26 September to the high-level segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to take place in New York, a Presidential Administration release informs. "The participation of Romania's (...)

