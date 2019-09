eJobs: Auto Industry Employees in Romania Make an Average EUR650/Month



Romania is one of the European countries with the most employees in the auto industry compared with the general population but the average net salary in the industry stand at EUR650, the lowest in the region except for Serbia and Bulgaria, a comparative analysis by eJobs showed (...) eJobs: Auto Industry Employees in Romania Make an Average EUR650/Month.Romania is one of the European countries with the most employees in the auto industry compared with the general population but the average net salary in the industry stand at EUR650, the lowest in the region except for Serbia and Bulgaria, a comparative analysis by eJobs showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]