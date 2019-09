SIF Moldova Starts Buy-Back Program for 0.2% of Its Capital



Regional investment fund SIF Moldova (SIF2.RO) starts the first stage of a buy-back program Wednesday, seeking to buy maximum 2 million of its own shares, meaning 0.2% of its share capital, for a maximum of RON4.4 million.