CCR: President must issue decrees revoking ministers and appointing interims at once



The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has admitted, on Wednesday, the complaint regarding a legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis, establishing that the head of state will issue "at once" the degrees revoking ministers, as well as those appointing interims. The plenum of the Constitutional Court has debated the request to solve a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other hand, complaint filed by the Prime Minister. "Following deliberations, the Constitutional Court, by majority vote with regards to points 1, 2, and 3 and unanimously regarding point 4, has decided: Admits the request and notes the existence of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other, determined by the refusal to revoke some ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 85, para (2) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, as well as by the tacit refusal of the President of Romania to appoint interim ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 107, para (3) of the Constitution of Romania, republished," a release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES shows. Furthermore, the Court mentions, the President will issue, at once, the decrees to revoke ministers, requested by the Prime Minister on August 26, as well as the decrees designating the interim ministers proposed on August 27. "The President of Romania will respond, at once, in writing and with motivation, regarding the refusal of proposals to name as full minister, forwarded by the Prime Minister through addresses no. 5/5321, no.5/5322, no. 5/5323, no. 5/5324, no. 5/5325 on August 26," the CCR mentions. Furthermore, the Constitutional Court noted there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President, on the other, generated by the refusal of the head of state to appoint the full ministers proposed by the Prime Minister on August 26. The decision is final and compulsory and will be communicated to the Prime Minister and the President and will be published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) CCR: President must issue decrees revoking ministers and appointing interims at once.The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) has admitted, on Wednesday, the complaint regarding a legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis, establishing that the head of state will issue "at once" the degrees revoking ministers, as well as those appointing interims. The plenum of the Constitutional Court has debated the request to solve a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other hand, complaint filed by the Prime Minister. "Following deliberations, the Constitutional Court, by majority vote with regards to points 1, 2, and 3 and unanimously regarding point 4, has decided: Admits the request and notes the existence of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President of Romania, on the other, determined by the refusal to revoke some ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 85, para (2) of the Constitution of Romania, republished, as well as by the tacit refusal of the President of Romania to appoint interim ministers, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, according to art. 107, para (3) of the Constitution of Romania, republished," a release of the CCR sent to AGERPRES shows. Furthermore, the Court mentions, the President will issue, at once, the decrees to revoke ministers, requested by the Prime Minister on August 26, as well as the decrees designating the interim ministers proposed on August 27. "The President of Romania will respond, at once, in writing and with motivation, regarding the refusal of proposals to name as full minister, forwarded by the Prime Minister through addresses no. 5/5321, no.5/5322, no. 5/5323, no. 5/5324, no. 5/5325 on August 26," the CCR mentions. Furthermore, the Constitutional Court noted there is no legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Prime Minister, on one hand, and the President, on the other, generated by the refusal of the head of state to appoint the full ministers proposed by the Prime Minister on August 26. The decision is final and compulsory and will be communicated to the Prime Minister and the President and will be published in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu, EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Crh Rmx&Agregate SRL Gets Antitrust Clearance To Acquire Some Assets Of Pomponio SRL Romania's antitrust body on Thursday said it cleared the deal whereby Crh Rmx&Agregate SRL takes over from Pomponio SRL some assets used for the production and sale of concrete products and for the sale of concrete products and aggregates, which are located in the counties of Alba, Sibiu, (...)



Romania Rejects All Bids on New 15-Year Bond Issue Romania's finance ministry on Thursday launched a new treasury bond issue with 15-year maturity but rejected all bids on low demand, central bank data showed.



Opposition reacts to positive notice of COREPER for Kovesi's candidacy for European head prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi convinced through 'proven integrity and competence' in leading the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Public Ministry, said on Thursday Dacian Ciolos, leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, after the former head of the DNA was (...)



Dacia Output Grows 7.7% To Over 228,000 Vehicles YoY In January-August 2019 Romanian Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, made 228,180 vehicles at the plant in Mioveni in January-August 2019, 7.7% more than in 2018, the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) said Thursday.



Transelectrica Appoints New CEO Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Thursday it has dismissed Marius Carasol from the position of board chairman and appointed Claudia Gina Anastase board chairperson and CEO.



BNP Paribas Real Estate Targets Industrial Sector, Enhances Logistics Team BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, the local real estate consultancy arm of French financial group BNP Paribas, is expanding its Industrial & Logistics department and has appointed Gabriel Nada as senior consultant.



President Iohannis to participate in 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on 24-26 September President Klaus Iohannis will lead Romania's delegation between 24 and 26 September to the high-level segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to take place in New York, a Presidential Administration release informs. "The participation of Romania's (...)

