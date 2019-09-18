PM Dancila: We will go to Parliament for reshuffle



The Government will go to Parliament for the reshuffle, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Wednesday evening. "I saw that there have been voices in the public sphere saying that the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania] compels us to go to Parliament. I have not seen this stated by the Constitutional Court. But, of course, as I have mentioned, we will go to Parliament not when others tell us, but when we consider it appropriate, in the 45 days that we have at our disposal. (...) The conclusion of the National Executive Committee was that we will go to Parliament for the reshuffle. We have not set the date yet, but we will not wait long. We are waiting for the censure motion. It is the Opposition's attribute to submit a censure motion. I will go and I am convinced that there will be a lot of responsible people who will not vote the motion," Viorica Dancila said at the end of the PSD National Executive Committee meeting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)