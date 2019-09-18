Consolidation of bilateral cooperation, discussed by President Iohannis with Polish PM Morawiecki



President Klaus Iohannis received, on Wednesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the two discussing about the consolidation of bilateral cooperation between the two states, the regional, European and security agenda, the Presidential Administration informs. According to a release remitted to AGERPRES, the head of state hailed the presence in our country of the Polish Prime Minister, in the context of celebrating this year a century of bilateral diplomatic relations, a decade of Strategic Partnership between Romania and Poland, as well as 30 years of democratic regime in both countries. "President Klaus Iohannis appreciated the very good level of the bilateral relations, confirmed by the frequent contacts at a political level. The two speakers expressed their commitment to continue developing the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, hailing the positive tendency recorded in the sphere of economic cooperation and evidencing the important potential for growth that must continue to be capitalized, including in regards to reciprocal investments," the release shows. Referring to the European agenda, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that 2019 is an important landmark, both by the transition between institutional and legislative cycles, but also by the way in which member states of the Union assumed lines of action for the success of the European project on the medium and long term. In this context, he mentioned that Romania fully supports the priorities established in the EU Strategic Agenda for 2019-2024, pointing out, at the same time, the importance of transforming them into concrete actions and results to the benefit of European citizens. Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania supports an ambitious budget of the European Union, with substantial allotments for the cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy, which would also offer an adequate response to the new challenges at the EU level. In the opinion of the head of state, the promotion of inclusive and durable economic growth will contribute to ensuring a real convergence within the Union. In what regards the withdrawal of Great Britain from the European Union, he emphasized that the main priority of Romania is protecting the rights of Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom, the objective being that the negative effects be reduced as much as possible, regardless of the Brexit scenario. "Given the relevance of the realm of security as a main pillar of the Strategic Partnership, the President of Romania emphasized the reciprocal participation, on the territory of the two countries, of forces in the allied structures established in view of implementing NATO decisions, proving, thus, the joint determination to actively participate in raising security in the region," the Presidential Administration shows. President Klaus Iohannis remarked the important contribution of the Bucharest Format (B9) as a regional platform for dialogue and consultation to the successes in the security realm. He hailed the excellent cooperation with the Polish side which allowed the consecration of the Three Seas Initiative as an efficient instrument to stimulate regional economic development, raise European cohesion and consolidate trans-Atlantic links. The discussions between President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also showed, according to the Presidential Administration, the similar vision of the two states in what regards the Eastern Vicinity. In this context, the head of state emphasized the importance of continuing support for the reform process and the European path of the Republic of Moldova. 