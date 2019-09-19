PM Dancila: I would like to have an independent at the Justice Ministry, after Ana Birchall was revoked



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday, after Ana Birchall was revoked as Justice Minister, according to the Constitutional Court (CCR) decision, that she would like this ministry to be headed by an independent person. "As you know, according to the Constitutional Court decision, Mrs Birchall was revoked as Justice Minister," Dancila said at the end of the PSD's National Executive Committee meeting, asked if Birchall still had chances to stay at the helm of the Justice Ministry. Asked if she wanted an independent minister for Justice, Dancila replied in the positive: "I would like to have an independent in Justice. As you know, I proposed Mrs Girbovan, as I thought and I believe Justice must be independent and there must be a magistrate who understands the issues, who has relations with all magistrates' associations. I haven't got a name yet, but we'll analyse this," the PM said. She reiterated that the Government would not get involved in Justice. "I said what we promised since the beginning. Romania's Government does not wish to get involved in Justice. I was asked and it was voted in the referendum not to issue emergency ordinances on Justice anymore, therefore we do not issue any emergency ordinance on Justice. Moreover, I believe all the matters related to Justice must be solved by magistrates. They are the most capable, they must find consensus and the decisions must come following the consensus reached by magistrates," the Prime Minister mentioned, when asked if the Special Section for investigating crimes in Justice should be disestablished. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)