Two scenarios for talks over top European prosecutor as Romania govt promises vote against Romanian candidate Kovesi / Govt issues with Justice get muddy back home



The COREPER Council convenes on Thursday to discuss the first top European prosecutor, a position for which Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi is running. Despite that Kovesi, who has served as head of Romania's anti-graft prosecutor's office DNA, is seen as top contender, the Romanian Government through the voice of PM Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that it would not support Kovesi and the Romanian representative to COREPER would vote against her. The Goverment itself is facing an increasingly complicated situation back home when it comes to its moves on Justice affairs. [Read the article in HotNews]