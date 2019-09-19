 
Difficult Exit for Deutsche Telekom From Romania As Orange and Digi Only Want Parts of Its Local Business
Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, one of the largest global actors on the telecom industry, is facing a longer drawn-out exit process in Romania than it would have liked, because the main entities interested in its local operations – French-held Orange and cable TV provider Digi only want part of its (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Tarom Headed to 12th Year in the Red after Posting RON66.3M Losses in H1 Flag carrying airline Tarom posted 624 million lei (EUR132 million) revenue in the first half, 17% higher than in the year-ago period. However, it remained in the red, and the last year it posted profit was 2007.

Intermarium and the new policy of Poland in Eastern Europe By Constantin Radut Warsaw recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the invasion of the Soviet Union and Germany. Events that have once again erased Poland from the map of Europe. The pompous organization for this commemoration was overshadowed by Donald Trump's absence. The US chief (...)

Laura Codruta Kovesi: It is very important for Justice to continue to resist, to do its job in professional manner Former head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi Thursday talked about the assault on the justice system, carried out not only through comments in the public space, but also through repeated attempts to change the legislation and stressed the importance for (...)

PMP's Paleologu: Romania needs president "open to dialogue, who will restore dignity of state Romania needs a president "open to dialogue, who will restore the dignity of the state, Romania&#39;s credibility abroad, will restore respect for Romania and for Romanians and, last but not least, will reinstate social peace," said on Thursday Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of (...)

Dancila: Romania remains firmly committed to promise to allot 2 pct of GDP for Defence Romania remains firmly committed to the promise of allotting 2 pct of the Gross Domestic Product for Defence, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, at the exhibition "We stand together: Romania and the United States - 15 years in NATO" event organized by the US Embassy in (...)

Servicemen with Romanian Land and Air Forces, present at NATO Days, in Czech Republic Servicemen with the Romanian Land and Air Forces will be present at the NATO Days, due to take place Friday through Sunday, in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the event (...)

RAFO Onesti Goes Bankrupt, Liquidator Prepares Asset Sale Oil refinery RAFO Onesti, one of the largest companies in Romania's oil industry 20 years ago, has entered bankruptcy, according to a decision by the Bacau Court.

 

