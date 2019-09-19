Difficult Exit for Deutsche Telekom From Romania As Orange and Digi Only Want Parts of Its Local Business



Germany's Deutsche Telekom, one of the largest global actors on the telecom industry, is facing a longer drawn-out exit process in Romania than it would have liked, because the main entities interested in its local operations – French-held Orange and cable TV provider Digi only want part of its (...)