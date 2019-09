Builder Arcada and German Company Start Construction of Railroad Connecting Gara De Nord and Otopeni Airport



The railroad connecting Bucharest to the Otopeni Airport is starting to take shape now after the builders have recently started construction work. Builder Arcada and German Company Start Construction of Railroad Connecting Gara De Nord and Otopeni Airport.The railroad connecting Bucharest to the Otopeni Airport is starting to take shape now after the builders have recently started construction work. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]