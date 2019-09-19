 
UPDATE COREPER Council votes Romanian Kovesi for top EU prosecutor / Kovesi: It was a vote of recognition of Romanians&#39; fight to defend rule of law
Romanian candidate Laura Codruta Kovesi was voted for the positon of top EU prosecutor in the COREPER Council on Thursday. The Council convened to discuss support for Kovesi taking over the new European position, in a race where Kovesi faced two other candidates - a French and a German.
  • UPDATE 1 Romanian news channel Digi 24 reported on Thursday that the Romanian representative, Luminita Odobescu, appeared to have voted in favor of Kovesi against the will of PM Viorica Dancila, who had said Odobescu would vote against a term for Kovesi as top European prosecutor.
  • UPDATE 2 Kovesi's first reaction: She said that the vote was a recognition of the Romanian Justice system and of the Romanians' fight to defend the rule of law.
  • UPDATE 3 President Klaus Iohannis called the vote an important victory for Romania. For her part, PM Dancila, who opposed Kovesi, told Radio Free Europe that should accusations made against Kovesi back home be proven, Romania's image would suffer.

