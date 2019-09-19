EU Funds Minister Minzatu:President Iohannis is blocking investments of over 1.5 mln euro from European funds



European Funds Minister Roxana Minzatu argues that President Klaus Iohannis "is knowingly blocking" governmental environment projects, funded with European funds, by refusing to appoint a new relevant minister. Minzatu gave as an example six water and wastewater projects worth a total of 1,558,685,670 euro, which are subjected to obtaining the green light from the Minister of Environment. "Unfortunately, through Klaus Iohannis’s refusal to accept the appointment of the Environment Minister, all the procedures are blocked because of the lack of approval of the relevant minister," Roxana Minzatu stated according to a release sent to AGERPRES. She added that this week, the Government should adopt a decision under which the projects targeting the water and wastewater networks benefit from the application of the flat rate of 6 percent of the net incomes, agreed with the European Commission. "This measure is the last step in a process in which hard work has been put over the past months to allow the urgent signing of the funding contracts with regional water operators. Any day of delay affects the involvement of cities in projects and the signing of works contracts, and subsequently for the fastest transmission of projects for approval at the EC," the European Funds Minister stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) EU Funds Minister Minzatu:President Iohannis is blocking investments of over 1.5 mln euro from European funds.European Funds Minister Roxana Minzatu argues that President Klaus Iohannis "is knowingly blocking" governmental environment projects, funded with European funds, by refusing to appoint a new relevant minister. Minzatu gave as an example six water and wastewater projects worth a total of 1,558,685,670 euro, which are subjected to obtaining the green light from the Minister of Environment. "Unfortunately, through Klaus Iohannis’s refusal to accept the appointment of the Environment Minister, all the procedures are blocked because of the lack of approval of the relevant minister," Roxana Minzatu stated according to a release sent to AGERPRES. She added that this week, the Government should adopt a decision under which the projects targeting the water and wastewater networks benefit from the application of the flat rate of 6 percent of the net incomes, agreed with the European Commission. "This measure is the last step in a process in which hard work has been put over the past months to allow the urgent signing of the funding contracts with regional water operators. Any day of delay affects the involvement of cities in projects and the signing of works contracts, and subsequently for the fastest transmission of projects for approval at the EC," the European Funds Minister stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]