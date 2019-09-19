Top executive of Romanian energy company Transelectrica dismissed over diploma forgery suspicions
Sep 19, 2019
Top executive of Romanian energy company Transelectrica dismissed over diploma forgery suspicions.
The top executive of Romanian major energy company Transelectrica, which is consider a strategic company, was dismissed on Thursday morning over allegations that he forged his faculty diploma. The decision to remove executive Marius Danut Carasol from office was made by the Transelectrica supervisory board.
[Read the article in HotNews]