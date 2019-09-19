President Iohannis to participate in 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on 24-26 September



President Klaus Iohannis will lead Romania’s delegation between 24 and 26 September to the high-level segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to take place in New York, a Presidential Administration release informs. "The participation of Romania’s President in this session will represent a good opportunity to reiterate our country’s commitment to the multilateral governance in managing the main global challenges, as well as to highlight the results recorded by Romania in favor of multilateralism when exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union," shows the Presidential Administration. The topic of the general debate of the UN General Assembly is ’Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.’ The 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly started on 17 September and lasts for one year, the high-level segment of general debates being the most important annual event of multilateral diplomacy. President Klaus Iohannis, as chief of Romania’s delegation, will deliver on Wednesday, around 09:15hrs (local time), the national speech to the plenary meeting of the General Assembly, on the second day of the high-level segment of general debates. The head of state will also participate in the High Level Political Forum themed ’Accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.’ President Klaus Iohannis will also deliver a speech within the thematic session "Leaders Dialogue 5 - Partnerships for Sustainable Development," to be carried out between 15:00hrs and 16:00hrs (local time). The Forum is the first UN summit dedicated to the Sustainable Development Goals, after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015. Within the Forum, the heads of national delegations will assess the progresses made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and will draw the coordinates of the next four-year cycle, crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The participation in the Forum is an opportunity for Romania to present the progress at national level in order to implement the Agenda, including the regional role assumed by organizing events to promote regional partnerships for this purpose. Moreover, experience and good practices will be presented to increase the effectiveness, responsibility and participatory character in carrying out progresses at all levels regarding the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda, the Presidential Administration mentions. President Klaus Iohannis’s schedule also includes a series of formal events dedicated to the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly: the participation in the welcome reception offered by the UN Secretary General in honor of the heads of delegations, in the reception offered by the President of the European Council, the First Vice-President of the Commission European and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as in the reception offered by US President Donald Trump. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the head of state will also have a series of bilateral meetings, the details of which will be communicated later by the Presidential Administration. 