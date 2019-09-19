Romania Rejects All Bids on New 15-Year Bond Issue
Sep 19, 2019
Romania Rejects All Bids on New 15-Year Bond Issue.
Romania's finance ministry on Thursday launched a new treasury bond issue with 15-year maturity but rejected all bids on low demand, central bank data showed.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
