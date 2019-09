Transelectrica Appoints New CEO



Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Thursday it has dismissed Marius Carasol from the position of board chairman and appointed Claudia Gina Anastase board chairperson and CEO.