BNP Paribas Real Estate Targets Industrial Sector, Enhances Logistics Team



BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, the local real estate consultancy arm of French financial group BNP Paribas, is expanding its Industrial & Logistics department and has appointed Gabriel Nada as senior consultant. BNP Paribas Real Estate Targets Industrial Sector, Enhances Logistics Team.BNP Paribas Real Estate Romania, the local real estate consultancy arm of French financial group BNP Paribas, is expanding its Industrial & Logistics department and has appointed Gabriel Nada as senior consultant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]