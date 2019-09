Metropolitan Residence Invests EUR25M In Two Real Estate Projects In Bucharest



Metropolitan Residence, held by Robertino Georgescu and Dan Dragulin, targets investments of EUR25 million in two new real estate projects, in Bucharest's Mihai Bravu and Viilor areas, which are due for completion in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]