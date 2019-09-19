 
September 19, 2019

Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara, cheapest autumn tourist destinations
Sep 19, 2019

Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara, cheapest autumn tourist destinations.
Busteni, Sovata and Sighisoara are the localities with the cheapest accommodation options in Romania, the price per night in a 3-star hotel during the autumn months amounting on average to 27 euros, 29 euros, 34 euros, respectively, according to a press release of the search engine momondo.ro sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. As for the destinations at the Black Sea, the resorts with cheap accommodation options during the autumn months are Eforie Nord, Neptun and Constanta, and the average rates for a night in a three-star hotel for September - November are 30 euros, 32 euros and 36 euros, respectively. In addition, the lowest average prices for accommodation in cities can be found in Timisoara, Sibiu or Iasi, one night in 3-star hotels ranging between 37 and 39 euros. Large cities, such as Cluj-Napoca or Bucharest, are in the top of the search, most likely being helped by the presence of international airports. The most expensive resort for accommodation in the autumn months in three-star hotels is Baile Tusnad, where one night costs 60 euros on average.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

