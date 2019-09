RAFO Onesti Goes Bankrupt, Liquidator Prepares Asset Sale



Oil refinery RAFO Onesti, one of the largest companies in Romania's oil industry 20 years ago, has entered bankruptcy, according to a decision by the Bacau Court. RAFO Onesti Goes Bankrupt, Liquidator Prepares Asset Sale.Oil refinery RAFO Onesti, one of the largest companies in Romania's oil industry 20 years ago, has entered bankruptcy, according to a decision by the Bacau Court. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]