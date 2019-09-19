Laura Codruta Kovesi: It is very important for Justice to continue to resist, to do its job in professional manner



Former head of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi Thursday talked about the assault on the justice system, carried out not only through comments in the public space, but also through repeated attempts to change the legislation and stressed the importance for Justice to continue to resist and do its job in a professional way. "The justice system has been subjected to an assault, not only through comments in the public space, but also through repeated attempts to change the laws, by the introduction of amendments in the legislation or attempts to amend the Codes and I think it is very important for Justice to continue to resist, to do its job in a professional manner and at least our job, as prosecutors, is to conduct investigations, to have them judged by the courts, and whatever happens in the public space and the political statements - I do not think it is my place, nor do I wish to comment on them," Kovesi told private broadcaster Digi 24. She spoke about the vote granted on Thursday by the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union for her to take up the position of European chief prosecutor, pointing out that this must be a sign that, "despite all obstacles, professionalism and consistency are eventually the only ones that are important when you want to succeed.'' "I hope that this vote will change a little the situation in the justice system and my colleagues will be more mobilized and determined and will feel encouraged to continue what was started and we cannot deny that, in recent years, in Romania, at least while I led the DNA, the results were clear and the statistics spoke for themselves," Kovesi said. On Thursday, at the meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER), held in Brussels, Laura Codruta Kovesi obtained support for the position of Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Sources in Brussels confirmed that 17 of the 22 ambassadors of the states that have so far joined the EPPO initiative voted in favor of Kovesi's candidacy. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob)

Tarom Headed to 12th Year in the Red after Posting RON66.3M Losses in H1 Flag carrying airline Tarom posted 624 million lei (EUR132 million) revenue in the first half, 17% higher than in the year-ago period. However, it remained in the red, and the last year it posted profit was 2007.



Intermarium and the new policy of Poland in Eastern Europe By Constantin Radut Warsaw recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the invasion of the Soviet Union and Germany. Events that have once again erased Poland from the map of Europe. The pompous organization for this commemoration was overshadowed by Donald Trump's absence. The US chief (...)



PMP's Paleologu: Romania needs president "open to dialogue, who will restore dignity of state Romania needs a president "open to dialogue, who will restore the dignity of the state, Romania's credibility abroad, will restore respect for Romania and for Romanians and, last but not least, will reinstate social peace," said on Thursday Theodor Paleologu, the candidate of (...)



Dancila: Romania remains firmly committed to promise to allot 2 pct of GDP for Defence Romania remains firmly committed to the promise of allotting 2 pct of the Gross Domestic Product for Defence, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday, at the exhibition "We stand together: Romania and the United States - 15 years in NATO" event organized by the US Embassy in (...)



Servicemen with Romanian Land and Air Forces, present at NATO Days, in Czech Republic Servicemen with the Romanian Land and Air Forces will be present at the NATO Days, due to take place Friday through Sunday, in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. According to the quoted source, the event (...)



RAFO Onesti Goes Bankrupt, Liquidator Prepares Asset Sale Oil refinery RAFO Onesti, one of the largest companies in Romania's oil industry 20 years ago, has entered bankruptcy, according to a decision by the Bacau Court.



Banca Transilvania Seeks to Buy Back 15 Million Shares for Maximum RON60M Romania lender Banca Transilvania (TLV) wants to buy back maximum 15 million of its own shares out of a total 35 million approved by shareholders, for a maximum RON60 million.

