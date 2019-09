Tarom Headed to 12th Year in the Red after Posting RON66.3M Losses in H1



Flag carrying airline Tarom posted 624 million lei (EUR132 million) revenue in the first half, 17% higher than in the year-ago period. However, it remained in the red, and the last year it posted profit was 2007. Tarom Headed to 12th Year in the Red after Posting RON66.3M Losses in H1.Flag carrying airline Tarom posted 624 million lei (EUR132 million) revenue in the first half, 17% higher than in the year-ago period. However, it remained in the red, and the last year it posted profit was 2007. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]