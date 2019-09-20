 
National Honey Fair - autumn edition debuts on Friday on apiculture platform in Baneasa
National Honey Fair - autumn edition debuts on Friday on apiculture platform in Baneasa.
The Romanian Beekeepers Association (ACA) organises, over September 20-22, on the platform of the Institute of Research and Development for Apiculture in Baneasa, the 21st edition of the National Honey Fair. This is the most important event of its kind in the Capital City to benefit from a large number of exhibitors: beekeepers, processors and representatives of beekeepers associations. "With this fair we want to raise increasingly more interest in bees, apiculture and the beehive products, considering the importance of this sector for agriculture, environment, healthcare and a balanced nutrition," specified the organisers. There are more than 100 beekeepers and specialized companies expected to bring their wide range of products, from bee products obtained directly from the beehive, to processed bee products and other products derived from bee products, like nutritive supplements, cosmetics etc. The Romanian Beekeepers Association is a professional organisation of beekeepers, non-governmental, autonomous and apolitical, set up in 1958. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

