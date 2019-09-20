JusMin Birchall: Tighter cooperation with the ECHR represents an important goal of the Justice Ministry



Justice Minister Ana Birchall met on Thursday with President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Linos Alexandre Sicillianos, underscoring within the meeting that Romania wants a tight cooperation with the ECHR, taking into account the large number of cases Romania is involved in. According to a release of the Justice Ministry (MJ), the main topics tackled during the talks were aimed at aspects regarding the "Rezmives and Others v. Romania" case, as well as the measures that are required to avoid the conviction of the Romanian state to important financial penalties. Birchall underscored that Romania wants a tight cooperation with the ECHR, "taking into account the large number of cases our country is involved in, which are pending before the Court," the quoted source mentions. The ECHR delegation headed by its President Linos Alexandre Sicillianos also included Romanian Judge at the ECHR Iulia Antoanella Motoc and deputy registrar Andrea Tamietti, with the meeting being also attended by Romania's Government Agent to the ECHR Simona Maya Teodoroiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)