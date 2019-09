Coca-Cola HBC Romania Sees Sugar Free Beverages and Water as Top Performers in H1



The sales of Coca-Cola HBC , the bottler and distributor of beverages under Coca-Cola and The Coca-Cola Company license in Romania, went up 3% to 5% in the first half of 2019, the lowest half-year growth rate in the last four (...) Coca-Cola HBC Romania Sees Sugar Free Beverages and Water as Top Performers in H1.The sales of Coca-Cola HBC , the bottler and distributor of beverages under Coca-Cola and The Coca-Cola Company license in Romania, went up 3% to 5% in the first half of 2019, the lowest half-year growth rate in the last four (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]