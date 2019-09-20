Romanian candidate Kovesi after COREPER vote to take over as chief EU prosecutor: A signal for Romanian magistrates in face of assault on Justice



Laura Codruta Kovesi, the Romanian prosecutor who on Thursday received the COREPER vote to take over as head of Europe’s new public prosecutor’s office, has spoken with HotNews.ro about the vote. She said it should be a "signal for all magistrates in Romania to believe that they, with their professionalism, can outdo the [political] assault on the judiciary". Romanian candidate Kovesi after COREPER vote to take over as chief EU prosecutor: A signal for Romanian magistrates in face of assault on Justice.Laura Codruta Kovesi, the Romanian prosecutor who on Thursday received the COREPER vote to take over as head of Europe’s new public prosecutor’s office, has spoken with HotNews.ro about the vote. She said it should be a "signal for all magistrates in Romania to believe that they, with their professionalism, can outdo the [political] assault on the judiciary". [Read the article in HotNews]