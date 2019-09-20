​Prosecutor who opened case of police violence against demonstrators speaks up: Romanian justice in state of "chaos before collapse"



The Romanian justice system is in a state of "chaos before collapse" and it hasn't seen such a poignant dissolution of state authority since the early nineties, shortly after the 1989 revolution, a prominent prosecutor involved in a key case of police violence has commented in an interview with HotNews.ro. [Read the article in HotNews]