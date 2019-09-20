President Iohannis at BEC: We collected over 2,200,000 signatures; I want a normal Romania



President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday upon submitting his candidacy in the presidential election that he collected over 2,200,000 signatures, adding that he wants a normal Romania for all citizens. "I filed my candidacy for another mandate as President of Romania and (...), together with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] we submitted over 2,200,000 signatures of the Romanians who endorse this candidacy. It is a huge number and this thing pleases me very much. (...) I am very glad that this action of signatures collection was achieved, obviously with the support of the PNL and those who wanted to be with us. (...) What I want for my country is a normal Romania," President Iohannis stated at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Iohannis showed that "it is a complicated period for Romania and a lot of work is needed in order to repair everything that the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has ruined in these almost three years." "Romania's modernisation is needed," the head of state added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)