USR’s Barna: President Iohannis was a fireman coming to rescue a house already on fire



The USR PLUS Alliance’s (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, on Friday stated that President Klaus Iohannis was "a fireman who came to rescue every time that the house was already on fire and collapsing" while "Romania needs a full time president." "The advantage that I have in this competition is precisely the energy and capacity to represent the new generation that wants to get involved in Romania’s salvation, for we cannot go on with the old political class, which was precisely the message that we received from thousands of people in all of Romania’s counties. (...) Romania needs a full-time president, one who will be present in the citizens’ lives every day. A five-year term in office is a long term. We can all see where we are at right now, the situation we are in today. And if we continue like this, maybe we won’t make steps backwards, but we will stagnate. But Romania needs to move on, to develop, this is my proposal, and the USR-PLUS Alliance has the exact energy, will and ambition to move on, to stop playing the same old foolish games we kept playing for the past 30 years. (...) President Iohannis was a fireman who came to rescue every time when the house was already on fire and collapsing. But I believe that, if he were a more careful manager, and more diligent, maybe we could have avoided seeing the house on fire so many times as we did in the past couple of years," said Barna, after he submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections with the Central Electoral Bureau. He has also said he is certain he will enter the second round of the elections and he will win. "I am very optimistic that Romanians will choose wisely what type of Romania we want to have further, for these elections are about choosing between remaining to fight the same incertitude we have been fighting for the past 30 years and giving a chance to a new generation, that generation of young people a society asks for and waits for to get involved and make this step of entering politics. What the USR-PLUS Alliance did was to bring thousands of people in politics (...) The old political class and the current structure, President Iohannis, PNL (National Liberal Party), always tell us that it doesn’t get any better than now. But we can say that we can do better today and Romania deserves this," said Barna. He specified he will participate in any debate with President Iohannis and the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate, Viorica Dancila. "The next government will be a USR-PLUS government," said Barna. According to him, there were approximately 400,000 signatures submitted in support of his candidacy. He was accompanied to the BEC headquarters by former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and several supporters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) USR’s Barna: President Iohannis was a fireman coming to rescue a house already on fire.The USR PLUS Alliance’s (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) candidate for the presidential elections, Dan Barna, on Friday stated that President Klaus Iohannis was "a fireman who came to rescue every time that the house was already on fire and collapsing" while "Romania needs a full time president." "The advantage that I have in this competition is precisely the energy and capacity to represent the new generation that wants to get involved in Romania’s salvation, for we cannot go on with the old political class, which was precisely the message that we received from thousands of people in all of Romania’s counties. (...) Romania needs a full-time president, one who will be present in the citizens’ lives every day. A five-year term in office is a long term. We can all see where we are at right now, the situation we are in today. And if we continue like this, maybe we won’t make steps backwards, but we will stagnate. But Romania needs to move on, to develop, this is my proposal, and the USR-PLUS Alliance has the exact energy, will and ambition to move on, to stop playing the same old foolish games we kept playing for the past 30 years. (...) President Iohannis was a fireman who came to rescue every time when the house was already on fire and collapsing. But I believe that, if he were a more careful manager, and more diligent, maybe we could have avoided seeing the house on fire so many times as we did in the past couple of years," said Barna, after he submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections with the Central Electoral Bureau. He has also said he is certain he will enter the second round of the elections and he will win. "I am very optimistic that Romanians will choose wisely what type of Romania we want to have further, for these elections are about choosing between remaining to fight the same incertitude we have been fighting for the past 30 years and giving a chance to a new generation, that generation of young people a society asks for and waits for to get involved and make this step of entering politics. What the USR-PLUS Alliance did was to bring thousands of people in politics (...) The old political class and the current structure, President Iohannis, PNL (National Liberal Party), always tell us that it doesn’t get any better than now. But we can say that we can do better today and Romania deserves this," said Barna. He specified he will participate in any debate with President Iohannis and the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate, Viorica Dancila. "The next government will be a USR-PLUS government," said Barna. According to him, there were approximately 400,000 signatures submitted in support of his candidacy. He was accompanied to the BEC headquarters by former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and several supporters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Government changes Offshore Law in favor of Black Sea investors Romania's Energy Ministry has submitted a draft legislation for public debate to change the Offshore Law, a controversial law issued last year with provisions imposed by the former leaders of the governing Social Democrats (PSD). That law has been received badly by oil and gas investors (...)



Romanian Court finds former President, current MEP Traian Basescu a former Securitate collaborator Former Romanian President Traian Basescu, who this year was elected a member of the European Parliament, has collaborated with the Ceusescu-era secret police, the Securitate, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Friday. He said he would challenge the (...)



Transelectrica Shareholders Approve New Provisional Supervisory Board Members Shareholders of Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Friday approved the extension of four provisional member mandates within the company’s Supervisory Board, beginning with September 30, 2019.



Liberty Steel To Invest EUR200M in Galati Mill in Five Years Liberty Steel, owned by international metals and industrial entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta, plans to invest EUR200 million in the steel mill in Galati over the next five years.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 31% To RON23M YoY In 1H/2019 Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani and the EBRD, ended the first half of 2019 with an operating result of RON26.8 million and a net profit of RON23.3 million, up 31% from the same period in (...)



President Iohannis at BEC: We collected over 2,200,000 signatures; I want a normal Romania President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Friday upon submitting his candidacy in the presidential election that he collected over 2,200,000 signatures, adding that he wants a normal Romania for all citizens. "I filed my candidacy for another mandate as President of Romania and (...), (...)



#Bucharest560/Tumultuous history of city's oldest house: from refuge for 1848 revolutionaries, to art museum Regarded as the oldest residential building in Bucharest, built around 1760, the Melik House, currently hosting the Pallady Museum, in the former Armenian Quarter, had a tumultuous history, as it was the hiding place, during the 1848 Revolution, for personalities such as I.C. Bratianu and C.A. (...)

