Transelectrica Shareholders Approve New Provisional Supervisory Board Members



Shareholders of Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) on Friday approved the extension of four provisional member mandates within the company's Supervisory Board, beginning with September 30, 2019.