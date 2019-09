Liberty Steel To Invest EUR200M in Galati Mill in Five Years



Liberty Steel, owned by international metals and industrial entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta, plans to invest EUR200 million in the steel mill in Galati over the next five years.