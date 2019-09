Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 31% To RON23M YoY In 1H/2019



Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani and the EBRD, ended the first half of 2019 with an operating result of RON26.8 million and a net profit of RON23.3 million, up 31% from the same period in (...)