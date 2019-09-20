Romanian Government changes Offshore Law in favor of Black Sea investors



Romania's Energy Ministry has submitted a draft legislation for public debate to change the Offshore Law, a controversial law issued last year with provisions imposed by the former leaders of the governing Social Democrats (PSD). That law has been received badly by oil and gas investors and reports have circulated that ExxonMobil would plan to drop an oil license at the Black Sea because of that. The Government wants to change the regulation.